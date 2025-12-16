Nas Reveals Eminem Declined ‘Daughters’ Feature

Nas reveals Eminem respectfully declined a feature on his song Daughters from the new album ‘Light-Years’

Nas recently opened up in a conversation with Joe Budden about his new album ‘Light-Years’, crafted with DJ Premier.

During the interview, he shared that he had asked Eminem for a feature on the track ‘Daughters’, but the request was politely declined.

Light-Years, released last Friday, finally delivers the long-anticipated collaboration between Nas and DJ Premier.

Their chemistry, rooted in decades of mutual admiration, is evident from Nas’ 1994 debut Illmatic, which featured three Preemo productions, including the iconic ‘N.Y. State of Mind.’

Over the years, fans have waited patiently for a full-length project that blends Nas’ lyrical depth with Premier’s signature scratches.

From early classics like ‘I Gave You Power‘ to ‘Nas Is Like,’ every joint effort heightened the demand for this album.

Now in their 50s, Nas and Premier approach Light-Years with seasoned perspective.

The album isn’t a museum piece; it’s a working-musician record, balancing nostalgia with present-day sensibilities.

Nas incorporates reflections on investments and life beyond the mic, while Premier’s production leans on raw drums, rough-edged sample flips, and subtle basslines.

the stripped-down sound gives the album a basement-studio intimacy, emphasising craftsmanship over flash.

The revelation about Eminem underscores the respect between these hip-hop legends.

Nas described the interaction as courteous, highlighting that even declined collaborations can reflect professionalism rather than tension.

He highlighted Eminem’s appreciation for the gesture saying, “thank you, but I told my daughter I’m not doing any more song directly about daughters at the moment because thats a sensitive issue with all the music I put out.”

Eminem went on to express his relief and gratitude as he this response refreshing diverging from the usual competitive atmosphere.

This transparency adds to the album’s narrative: Light-Years isn’t about hype, but about artistic integrity and decades of carefully honed skill.

Listen to Nas and DJ Premier’s latest album here.