Fallout Season 2: when it drops, where to watch, and exact release time

When does Fallout season two drop – and how to stream it

Fallout season two is officially on the way, and yes – you’ll be heading back into the wasteland sooner than you might think.

The hit post-apocalyptic series returns exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with the new season rolling out weekly rather than dropping all at once.

The premiere lands in mid-December 2025, kicking off an eight-episode run that stretches through to early February 2026, giving fans a steady dose of vault-dwelling chaos across the summer break.

Episodes will drop simultaneously worldwide, meaning Australian viewers can watch alongside the rest of the globe, just at the local equivalent of the US release time.

If season one was about survival, season two looks set to double down on power, politics, and what’s left of humanity once the bombs have long stopped falling.

The exact time and date are now locked in. Fallout season two, episode one drops on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, which translates to 9 p.m. Eastern Time and 1 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday,

December 17 for Australian viewers, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

After that, new episodes of Fallout will arrive weekly at the same global release window, continuing through to February 4, 2026, when the eighth and final episode lands.

So if you’re watching from Sydney, set your alarms for early-morning drops each week – the wasteland waits for no one.