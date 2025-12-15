Mariah Carey breaks record with Christmas classic

Mariah Carey’s festive hit sets a new Billboard milestone with 20 weeks at No. 1.

Decades after its release, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ has cemented its place in music history.

The holiday classic now holds the record for the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Is it really Christmas until you hear that familiar, iconic whistle tone?

When festive lights begin to line the suburban streets we call home, you can bet Mariah has begun to defrost for the special holiday period.

Originally part of Carey’s 1994 Merry Christmas album, the song didn’t appear on the Hot 100 until 2000 due to chart eligibility rules at the time.

Its path to No. 1 was unconventional, it first topped the chart in 2019, 25 years after release, making it one of the slowest climbers to reach the summit in history.

Now, with a cumulative 20 weeks at the top, Carey’s holiday anthem surpasses all previous records.

Before this, the longest-running No. 1 had been shared by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’ and Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ at 19 weeks.

Carey’s achievement demonstrates the enduring power of her music and the staying magic of a song synonymous with the festive season.

Mariah’s influence extends far beyond this single achievement.

Earlier this year, she released her album ‘Here for It All’, and she was honored with the 2025 MTV Video Vanguard Award.

Looking ahead, Carey will be celebrated as MusiCares’ 2026 Person of the Year, with a star-studded tribute concert in Los Angeles.

She will also perform at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, Italy.

This record-breaking run solidifies ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ as more than a seasonal favourite, it’s a cultural landmark that has touched generations.

Its combination of timeless melody, infectious cheer, and Carey’s signature vocal power ensures it will continue to dominate playlists every holiday season for years to come.

Mariah Carey has redefined holiday music history, proving her songs are as evergreen as ever.

Relive the magic of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ and see why it’s officially the longest-running No. 1 song in history.