Free Willy is swimming back to the big screen with a new reboot

The Whale Who Changed a Generation Is Getting a Hollywood Comeback

Nearly three decades after making audiences cry, cheer and immediately want to save every whale in sight. Free Willy is officially making a comeback!

Warner Bros. is developing a reimagining of the beloved 1993 family adventure film. With Anthony and Joe Russo’s production company AGBO attached to produce.

The studio has brought in writers Mary-Margaret Kunze and Jade Halley Bartlett to pen the screenplay for the new take on the classic story.

The original Free Willy became one of the defining family movies of the ’90s, following the friendship between Jesse, a troubled orphan, and Willy, a captive orca he desperately tries to save.

Released in 1993, the film became a worldwide hit, earning $153.7 million globally from a $20 million budget.

But Free Willy was more than just a box office success. The film helped change how audiences viewed orcas in captivity, challenging the “killer whale” image and inspiring conversations around marine conservation and animal welfare.

The movie’s real-life star, Keiko, became one of the world’s most famous whales and later became the focus of efforts to return him to the ocean.

Parodied to no end, even audiences who weren’t alive for the release still will know the most iconic scenes.

The new film will continue the legacy of the franchise, which has already expanded beyond the original movie with multiple sequels, an animated television series and direct-to-video follow-ups.

While details about the story and casting remain under wraps, the return of Free Willy marks another attempt by Hollywood to revisit the nostalgic hits that defined childhoods in the ’90s.

For a generation that still remembers the famous ocean leap, the return of Willy might be exactly the kind of emotional reunion audiences have been waiting for.

Or maybe, Willy won’t make it over the rocks this time.