A private deal between Warner and Suno is now the most important document in AI music

How much does Suno stand to lose if its deal with Warner Music Group becomes public?

In late 2025, Suno and Warner resolved their lawsuit and turned it into a business deal – now Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment are trying to use that same deal to strengthen their own cases.

Part of that agreement saw Suno acquire Songkick from Warner, signalling a broader push beyond just AI music generation. The company is positioning itself across creation and discovery, not just output.

Suno is also expected to launch “licensed models” (v6) in 2026, trained on Warner’s catalogue with an opt-in system for artists.

What hasn’t been disclosed is the key detail: the financial terms. There’s no public information on licensing fees, payouts, or how revenue is split.

Universal and Sony are still in active litigation with Suno, and they’re pushing to access the unredacted Warner agreement.

The reason is straightforward.

Suno has argued that training AI models falls under “fair use,” partly because there hasn’t been a clear market for licensing training data. Universal and Sony want to use the Warner deal to show that a market does exist.

If Suno has already paid for access to Warner’s catalogue, it weakens that argument.

There’s also a commercial angle. If the Warner deal was low-cost, it sets expectations. If it was high, it establishes a benchmark.

Either way, it gives the other majors a reference point they don’t currently have.

Suno is pushing back against requests to disclose the agreement.

The company’s argument is that releasing the terms would expose commercially sensitive information — including how it values its business and how future deals might be structured.

It also maintains that a negotiated settlement shouldn’t be treated as a standard market rate for licensing.

This is where things stand as of May 2026: Warner Music Group has settled and partnered with Suno, while Universal Music Group continues legal action and pushes for stricter controls, Sony Music Entertainment remains in ongoing litigation without a settlement, and Suno is holding its position and resisting disclosure of the deal.

The Warner agreement is one of the first real examples of a major label licensing its catalogue to an AI music company.

If the terms become public, they could influence how future deals are negotiated across the industry – including pricing, access, and how much control labels retain.

For now, that information stays private. But it’s clearly central to how the next phase of AI music will be shaped.