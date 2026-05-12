Ringo and Paul celebrate “coming home” as rooftop concert venue opens to public

The rooftop is finally open to everyone.

Holy ground for Beatlemaniacs is finally opening its doors.

3 Savile Row, the hallowed London address where The Beatles recorded Let It Be and staged their legendary 1969 rooftop concert, will welcome fans for the first time in 2027.

Ringo Starr calls it “coming home,” while Paul McCartney says the walls hold “so many special memories.”

The seven-floor immersive experience will feature never-before-seen archive material, rotating exhibitions, a recreation of the original studio, and a chance to stand on that exact rooftop where the band played their final public set.

Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene notes fans have spent years photographing the exterior; now they can explore inside, where even the original railings remain.

The launch follows McCartney’s upcoming album The Boys of Dungeon Lane (featuring a rare duet with Ringo on ‘Home To Us’) and Starr’s Long Long Road.

A second fan experience is also in development. The doors of Beatle history are about to swing wide open.