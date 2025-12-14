Influencer meets, but doesn’t recognise, Ringo Starr on Stream

“Who the fuck is Beatle Ringo?”

UK influencer Ed Matthews found himself face-to-face with music royalty he utterly failed to recognise.

Livestreaming from a Heathrow lounge, Matthews was approached by a masked man inquiring if he was “on the radio.”

The stranger, revealing himself briefly, was none other than Ringo Starr. A halting exchange ensued, with Matthews asking the Beatle where he was from.

“I’m from Liverpool,” Starr replied in his iconic accent, adding “We must be brothers” upon hearing Matthews was from Manchester.

After Starr’s wife, Barbara Bach, expressed concern over Matthews’ sniffles, the couple departed. Only then, with his chat exploding, did Matthews realise his blunder, famously asking, “Who the fuck is Beatle Ringo?”

A quick history lesson later, fortune smiled: they shared a flight, culminating in a redeemed selfie posted to Instagram, a modern trophy for a timeless icon.