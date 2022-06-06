Ringo Starr gives drumming advice to students: “Just hit the buggers”

After receiving a degree from the Berklee College Of Music, Ringo Starr shed light on his drumming technique: “I just hit the buggers.”

It’s official – Ringo Starr is now a doctor of music. On Thursday last week, the legendary Beatles drummer received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College Of Music, and delivered an unforgettably-insightful acceptance speech to the graduating class of 2022.

“It’s far out, I don’t have a lot to say…the idea that I’m a doctor blows me away.”

Having recorded a ‘thank you’ video for the school a month prior, Ringo was finally able to make it in person for a special ceremony, as part of a tour stop with his All Starr Band, who are currently performing shows across North America.

In his short but powerful speech, he imparted some musical wisdom to the graduating students: “I just hit them. That’s all I do. I just hit the buggers. And it seems to be, I hit them in the right place.”

Much to their delight, Starr then stepped away from the podium and made a beeline for the drum kit that was set up beside him on stage.

Demonstrating a technique he uses to teach children, he played a simple beat on the kit, and then concluded the lesson with the following advice: “If they couldn’t do that, I’d politely tell them, ‘maybe piano for you’.”

Starr went on to discuss his career, and how it all feels like a “strange fairy tale.”

He continued, “I started out playing in the factory I worked at and it just so happened my next door neighbour played guitar and my best friend at the factory played bass. We’d play for the men in the basement, those were my first gigs. But life is good. I love the drums.”

Keeping things short and sweet, Ringo concluded his speech by wishing everybody “peace and love” – a signature sign-off he’s become a viral sensation for.

“I’m not going to go on forever, I just want to say thank you, and peace and love!”