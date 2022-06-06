Enter Needle in the Hay this June and GYROstream will distribute one of your songs for free

Australian music distribution leaders GYROstream are offering a sweet $9.99 discount if you enter Needle in the Hay this June.

If you haven’t heard yet, Needle in the Hay entries are open for our 2022 competition, and if you enter your song this month, GYROstream will distribute on of your songs to all the major streaming services for free.

GYROstream are a leading music distribution company, helping out independant artists, all the while allowing them to remain exactly that.

The Australian-based company offer distribution on streaming platforms and on CD and vinyl, plus they can do your promo and get your music added to all the right playlists to get you noticed.

This really is a win-win scenario. If you enter Needle in the Hay before June 30, not only will you get a song added to all the major streaming platforms for a year, you’ll also go in the running to win a major prize that includes your song being pressed to vinyl, a bunch of studio gear, plus the opportunity to be mentored by the likes of Andy Bull, Lawrence Arabia, Lenka, and Tom Iansek.

Past winners of Needle in the Hay include Spacey Jane, Maple Glider, IV League, and Kardajala Kirridarra, and you too could be added to that list of major prize winners.

You can read more about GYROstream on their website.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.

