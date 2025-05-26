Mullet Wines: The Brand That’s Turning Wine Into a Party

Mullet Wines is powering up Needle in the Hay 2025 as our headline partnership, bringing their signature rebellious energy.

Mullet Wines are continuing their tradition of backing creative mavericks through their “business up front, party out back” philosophy that perfectly aligns with NITH’s celebration of raw, unfiltered talent.

Forget everything you know about stuffy wine labels—Mullet Wines is all about bold flavours, big hair, and even bigger personality.

The Wines:

Whether you’re here for the fruit, the fizz, or the sheer audacity, Mullet Wines has a bottle that’ll make your taste buds party in the front and the back. And at just $12 to $16 a pop, it’s easily the best wine bang for your buck—no contest.

Their Hard range is a wild ride through juicy varietals, each one rocking its own signature ‘do and attitude.

Kicking things off with Mullet Hard Gris, a light-bodied sipper with blonde highlights, offering crisp apple and Nashi pear vibes (15% ABV).

Then there’s the Mullet Hard Cab Sav, dark and curly like its rich berry profile, balanced with tannins and oak (16% ABV).

Prefer something sweet? Mullet Hard Moscato flows with soft curls, bursting with sweet grape, citrus, and peach, plus a cheeky fizz (13.5% ABV).

Meanwhile, Mullet Hard Sparkly rocks tight curls on top, packing lush citrus and tropical fruits with a crisp finish (15% ABV).

For the smooth operators, Mullet Hard Pinot is sleek and layered, light-bodied with red fruits and a whisper of oak (15% ABV).

The Mullet Hard Chardonnay is a classic shaggy blonde—smooth, buttery, and loaded with tropical flair (15% ABV).

And saving the biggest for last, Mullet Hard Shiraz (17% ABV) is luscious, flowing, and full of dark berries with a peppery punch.

The Philosophy: Fun First, Flavour Always

Founders Corey and Nick—aka the Mulletmasters—wanted something bolder, something that matched their ethos: great taste, zero pretence.

The result? Wines that deliver ripe, punchy fruit up front, a full-bodied middle, and a finish that lingers like the best kind of night out.

A Label That Speaks Volumes

The Mullet Wines label doesn’t whisper—it shouts. It cuts through the noise of overly designed, pretentious wine branding with a simple mantra: business up front, party at the back.

The stark typography and no-frills layout make it instantly recognisable, while cheeky callouts reinforce the brand’s playful, rebellious spirit.

This isn’t just a wine bottle; it’s a statement piece for your table, your fridge, or your next gathering.

It’s the kind of bottle you’d spot from across the room—unmistakably Mullet.

The brand makes it clear: this isn’t just about selling wine, it’s about building a community of like-minded enthusiasts.

The Most Important Question: How Does It Taste?

Mullet Wines backs up its bold aesthetic with even bolder flavours.

These are wines built for drinkability—juicy, vibrant, and packed with personality.

Think bold reds with a velvety punch, or crisp whites that balance freshness with depth.

And true to the mullet metaphor, every sip starts strong and finishes with a flourish.

The Verdict: More Than Just a Bottle

What sets Mullet Wines apart is the substance behind the style.

This is wine made by people who know their craft but refuse to take it too seriously.

It’s accessible, fun, and, most importantly, really damn good.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine lover or just looking for something new to crack open at a barbecue, Mullet Wines is here to remind you that drinking should always be a celebration.

So, is this the best branding of the year? It very well could be.

But more importantly, it’s proof that wine doesn’t have to be stuffy to be exceptional.

Rock the mullet, and let the good times roll.

Check out Mullet Wines here.

Want to enter NITH 2025? Submit your tune here and see if you’ve got what it takes to be the next big thing.