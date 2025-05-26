Ravyn Lenae at Vivid LIVE 2025

A voice that commands the room.

Last night, Ravyn Lenae transformed the Sydney Opera House into an ethereal dreamscape, delivering a performance that was as lush as it was intimate.

From the moment she stepped onto the stage, bathed in the soft glow of a stunning light show, it was clear this would be a night of transcendent R&B.

Lenae’s vocals were nothing short of beautiful—effortlessly floating between velvety lows and crystalline highs.

The Joan Sutherland Theatre, with its acoustically rich space, amplified every nuance of her voice, making even the quietest moments feel sweet and deeply personal.

“One Wish” was the undeniable highlight of the night. The song’s delicate harmonies, paired with a mesmerising interplay of lighting, created a moment of pure magic.

The crowd swayed in unison, completely entranced.

Tracks from HYPNOS and Birds Eye blended seamlessly, showcasing her evolution from alt-R&B dreaminess to a more expansive, genre-defying sound.

The production was minimal yet impactful—subtle haze, strategic strobes, and a colour palette that shifted with the mood of each song, enhancing the intimate atmosphere backed solely by guitar and drums.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ravynlenae

Ravyn Lenae’s Vivid LIVE debut was a beautiful exploration of modern R&B—lush, stunning, and emotionally resonant.

The Sydney Opera House proved to be the perfect venue, elevating her otherworldly sound into something truly unforgettable.

If you ever get the chance to see her live, don’t hesitate—she’s an artist who thrives in the live space, turning songs into beautiful shared experiences.