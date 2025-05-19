Mullet Wines is Bringing the Studio Sessions to NITH 2025

Big prizes, bold wines, and no-holds-barred talent—Australia’s rowdiest wine brand is backing 2025 NITH winners

Hold onto your hats (and your hair), because Mullet Wines—Australia’s boldest, most unapologetic wine brand—is throwing its weight behind Happy’s 2025 Needle in the Hay competition!

Mullet Wines are dishing out epic prizes for this year’s NITH winners: a studio session at Happy’s Noise Machines Studio for the top three emerging Aussie artists to fully record and produce a single each.

Launched in 2024 by Fourth Wave Wine, Mullet Wines is all about big flavours, bigger attitude, and a party that never ends.

With a mantra of “business at the front, party at the back,” Mullet Wines is the perfect partner for a comp that celebrates raw, unfiltered talent.

So crank the volume, pour a glass, and get ready—Needle in the Hay 2025 just got a whole lot rowdier.

Check out Mullet Wines here.

Want to enter NITH 2025? Submit your tune here and see if you’ve got what it takes to be the next big thing.