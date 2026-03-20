Needle In The Hay 2026 early bird entries are open now!

The wait is over, early bird entries have now opened for Needle in the Hay 2026!

Dreaming of seeing your music etched into vinyl and scoring a share of over $50,000 in incredible prizes? Now’s the time to make it happen.

Early bird entries for Needle In The Hay 2026 have officially landed, and this is your call to action.

Needle In The Hay is built to spotlight emerging artists and turn standout singles into limited 7-inch vinyl releases. It’s a chance to take your track from streaming platforms to something physical, collectable, and built to last.

Today, the competition has become a launchpad for the next big thing. Past winners and alumni include Tones and I, Spacey Jane, Haiku Hands, The Lazy Eyes, The Buoys, and most recently, 2025 winner Wild Gloriosa.

And for a limited time, artists across Australia and New Zealand can secure their spot in one of the world’s most respected independent music competitions at a discounted rate.

The grand prize? Having your winning single pressed to 7-inch vinyl by the team at Zenith Records.

On top of that, there’s over $50,000 in runner-up prizes up for grabs, including studio time, gear, and industry support designed to help artists take the next step.

Each year, a panel of industry figures from across music, radio, media, and live events judge the entries, bringing a broad and informed perspective to the competition.

Early bird entries are open now, but not for long. Submit while you can and give your music the chance to live on vinyl in 2026.