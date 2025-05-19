‘I’m Going to Die Happy:’ Father With MS Spends $12K to Live Out KISS Fantasy With Son

Gene Simmons’ ultra-exclusive roadie experience gave one superfan the memory of a lifetime
A father living with multiple sclerosis just made an unforgettable dream come true—for both himself and his 13-year-old son—by dropping over $12K to become Gene Simmons’ roadie for a day.
“I’m going to die happy,” Dwayne Rosado, a retired corrections-sergeant told The New York Times after he and his son, Zach, lived out the ultimate KISS fantasy.
12,495 Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience included shadowing the rock legend during his tour with The Gene Simmons Band, sharing a meal (takeout from a local Italian spot), and even joining him onstage at New Jersey’s Count Basie Center for the Arts.
For Dwayne, who was diagnosed with MS a year and a half ago, the splurge was about seizing the moment: “You only live once, and I want to experience life.”
Simmons, never one to shy away from the spotlight, defended the steep price tag, telling the Rosados, “There’s free market, supply and demand.”
The once-in-a-lifetime package—first offered in March—included backstage access, assisting with load-in, and a post-show dressing room hang.
For Dwayne, the highlight was an emotional onstage moment he’ll cherish forever: “All I wanted to do is hug him. I didn’t care about anything else.”
With the memory now immortalised on YouTube, he added, “Nothing can beat tonight.”
Rock on, indeed.