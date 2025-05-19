‘I’m Going to Die Happy:’ Father With MS Spends $12K to Live Out KISS Fantasy With Son

Gene Simmons’ ultra-exclusive roadie experience gave one superfan the memory of a lifetime

A father living with multiple sclerosis just made an unforgettable dream come true—for both himself and his 13-year-old son—by dropping over $12K to become Gene Simmons’ roadie for a day.

“I’m going to die happy,” Dwayne Rosado, a retired corrections-sergeant told The New York Times after he and his son, Zach, lived out the ultimate KISS fantasy.

The $12,495 Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience included shadowing the rock legend during his tour with The Gene Simmons Band, sharing a meal (takeout from a local Italian spot), and even joining him onstage at New Jersey’s Count Basie Center for the Arts.

For Dwayne, who was diagnosed with MS a year and a half ago, the splurge was about seizing the moment: “You only live once, and I want to experience life.”

Simmons, never one to shy away from the spotlight, defended the steep price tag, telling the Rosados, “There’s free market, supply and demand.”

The once-in-a-lifetime package—first offered in March—included backstage access, assisting with load-in, and a post-show dressing room hang.

For Dwayne, the highlight was an emotional onstage moment he’ll cherish forever: “All I wanted to do is hug him. I didn’t care about anything else.”

With the memory now immortalised on YouTube, he added, “Nothing can beat tonight.”

Rock on, indeed.