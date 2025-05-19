President Trump seeks to target Kamala Harris’ celebrity supporters

When politics and rock ’n’ roll collide, the stakes hit a high note.

Donald Trump has demanded a “major investigation” into Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Bono, alleging their performances at Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign rallies amounted to illegal campaign contributions.

In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump accused Harris of disguising endorsements as paid entertainment, calling it a “CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL” scheme to inflate her crowds.

Financial records show Harris’ campaign paid production companies—including USD$165,000 to Beyonce’s Parkwood, USD$1 million to Oprah’s Harpo, and USD$75,000 to Springsteen’s Thrill Hill—but the stars themselves reportedly took no personal fees.

Oprah clarified that payments covered staff and logistics, while Beyoncé’s mother denied the singer was compensated, saying she even covered her own travel.

The clash escalates Trump’s feud with Springsteen, who recently blasted his administration as “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous” on tour.

Trump fired back, mocking the rock legend as a “dried-out ‘prune.'” With no FEC response yet, the controversy reignites debates over celebrity influence in politics—and how far campaign finance rules stretch.