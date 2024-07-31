Unpacking the Kamala Harris x brat summer presidential campaign

Charli XCX has said it herself; Kamala Harris is the internet’s latest #brat

In a twitter post that may have changed the course of history as we know it, Charli XCX has declared Democratic party nominee, Kamala Harris, as an official ‘brat’.

The post, that gained almost instant virality once tweeted, reads a simple three words, “kamala IS brat.”

Charli XCX, who just released her iconic album ‘brat’ in June, posted the tweet on Sunday July 22nd following Biden’s announcement that he would no longer be running in the American presidential election.

Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris has been endorsed as the latest democratic party nominee.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Since the announcement, spearheaded by the iconic British pop singer’s tweet, the internet has run wild with lime green presidential memes and edits of Harris to songs on the brat album.

One edit in particular has tracked over 5.6 million views and 132k likes, adorned with the caption “if kamala harris becomes president it’s bc of this edit.

if kamala harris becomes president it’s bc of this edit pic.twitter.com/kyDOhNIUUI — sophia (@hellopugh) July 21, 2024

This is not the first time Harris has gone viral, as her famous ‘you think you just fell out of a coconut tree” monologue took social media by storm just a few months ago.

I’m going to post a video of Kamala Harris and her moronic takes every day until the election. This is her famous “coconut tree” speech from 2023. pic.twitter.com/Ur32WLtB64 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 28, 2024

Harris’s team has even joined in on the fun, rebranding the official @KamalaHQ twitter account to the lime green aesthetic that has come to define ‘brat summer’.

The bio, “providing context”, a nod to the previously viral meme.

But could this seemingly innocent fun have the potential to change the course of the election?

Young voters are a pivotal demographic to capture for the upcoming election.

As a group defined by their use of social media, it’s important to engage with them accordingly (even if it means riding the wave of virality clothed in lime green ‘brat’ baby tees).

BRAT Kamala shirts already on Fire Island. The gays move SO FAST pic.twitter.com/Zq3e9yctzv — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) July 21, 2024

And this isn’t the first time we’ve seen attempts by politicians to get young people to the polling booths through the virality and internet slang.

Hilary Clinton’s famous ‘Pokémon Go to the Polls’ still haunts me a little, but I appreciate the effort.

Artists have also played a huge role in getting young people invested in politics.

Music royalty Taylor Swift has been outspoken about registering to vote throughout her career, with a post encouraging her 272 million Instagram followers to register to vote last year seeing a record 35,000 registrations with Vote.org.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Although the brat archetype has come to be defined as “just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes, who feels herself, but then also maybe has a breakdown, but kind of parties through it”, according to Charli XCX herself, it’s more about the audience than the aesthetic.

With a typically younger and queer audience, the seemingly lighthearted political campaign engages a group of voters who are typically the target of right-wing politics.

So in all of its lime green glory, we’re here for a Kamala x Brat Summer.