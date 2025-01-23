Lucy Dacus Pledges $10k to Fund Transgender Surgeries in the US

Lucy Dacus Steps Up for Trans Rights Following Trump’s Gender Policy Order

Gender politics in the US has been thrust into the spotlight after Donald Trump’s administration announced its recognition of only two genders.

On January 20, as Trump returned to the White House, he delivered a divisive opening speech declaring the official policy change.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

The official ruling regarding gender, appears to confuse the definition of gender with physical sex. It limits US passports to include only two sexes, as well as removes the use of taxpayers’ funds to finance gender-affirming healthcare. Most controversially, it rules that prisons will be segregated by the sex assigned at birth.

Singer-songwriter and queer advocate Lucy Dacus has declared she would donate up to $10k to her trans fans’ surgery gofundmes via her X/Twitter yesterday. She wrote “The government will never be the source of our validation or protection, we have to do it ourselves.”

if trans people wanna comment surgery gofundmes, I’m gonna give away 10k in $500 increments until it’s gone, & if other people wanna scroll through and make donations, please do the government will never be the source of our validation or protection, we have to do it ourselves — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) January 22, 2025

Dacus is one-third of the indie supergroup boygenius, alongside fellow queer singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. The group rose to fame following their 2023 album The Record and have become notable characters within the LGBTQI+ music world.

Lucy Dacus herself announced the release of her fourth full-length solo album Forever Is a Feeling just last week. The announcement was accompanied by two singles, ‘Ankles’ and ‘Limerence’, and is set to be released on Geffen March 28.

As the US enters another morally fraught Trump era, high-profile queer artists like Lucy Dacus provide a vital source of hope and solidarity for the LGBTQI+ community worldwide.