Tom Morello Stands With Protesters Against ICE Raids in Los Angeles

The guitar legend stands with protesters as federal raids spark unrest in L.A.

As tensions escalate in Los Angeles over recent ICE raids, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has joined demonstrators in downtown L.A., standing in solidarity with immigrant communities.

Federal agents conducted workplace raids in Paramount and surrounding areas, deploying rubber bullets and tear gas.

Morello, a longtime activist, was photographed holding a “Defend LA” sign, wearing a helmet and a shirt reading “Destroy American Fascism.”

He posted on social media, “#WhatBetterPlaceThanHereWhatBetterTimeThanNow,” echoing his lifelong resistance to oppression.

The protests coincide with President Trump’s mobilisation of Marines under Title 10 authority, raising concerns about federal overreach.

Morello, who has long warned of rising authoritarianism, told Rolling Stone earlier this year that mainstream politics has failed working-class Americans, creating fertile ground for extremism.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and one of Rolling Stone’s greatest guitarists, Morello continues to channel his music into activism, proving that his fight against injustice remains as fierce as ever.