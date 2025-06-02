BOT-GATE: Trump Claims Biden Is a Robot Clone in Latest Conspiracy Craze

The conspiracy theories just keep getting stranger. Here’s why it matters.

In a truly surreal moment, President Donald Trump amplified a baseless conspiracy theory on Truth Social over the weekend, reposting a claim that Joe Biden was “executed in 2020” and replaced by a robotic clone.

The since-deleted post, shared by a fringe account, alleged that the current president is actually a “soulless, mindless entity” engineered by Democrats—a theory that, while wildly unfounded, has lingered in online conspiracy circles for years.

Similar claims have popped up before, including a viral 2021 Facebook video insisting Biden was “computer-generated,” while more recent chatter suggests AI has taken his place.

The account behind the post has a history of peddling far-fetched lies, from the debunked “stolen election” narrative to claims that Trump is battling a satanic “Deep State” elite.

This isn’t the first time Trump has dabbled in the absurd—just maybe the weirdest.

From relentlessly pushing the “rigged” 2020 election myth to reviving the Obama birther lie, and claiming Haitian immigrants ate pets, he’s no stranger to unfounded claims.

His allies have followed suit, with supporters flooding the replies with doctored photos “proving” Biden is a clone, while others bizarrely insisted his eye colour changed.

Even members of his orbit have fuelled conspiracy mania, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaxx rhetoric and Kash Patel’s QAnon-adjacent musings.

With Louisiana lawmakers recently voting to ban “chemtrails” based on similar fringe ideas, it’s clear these theories aren’t just harmless internet nonsense—they’re shaping real-world policy.

Stay tuned to see how this one unfolds.