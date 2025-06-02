Eminem’s Publisher Sues Meta for ‘Rampant’ Copyright Infringement

The social media giant faces a billion-dollar reckoning over music rights.

Eight Mile Style, the publisher behind Eminem’s iconic catalogue, is taking Meta to court over allegations of “rampant” copyright infringement on Facebook and Instagram.

The lawsuit, filed May 30 in Michigan, claims Meta illegally included 243 Eminem tracks – like Lose Yourself and Till I Collapse – in its music libraries without licensing, enabling billions of unlicensed uses in user-generated videos.

Despite prior warnings, Meta allegedly left up cover versions of the songs, including karaoke and piano renditions, while profiting from ad revenue tied to the content.

Eight Mile seeks up to $150,000 per infringed work – potentially totaling $109 million – plus an injunction.

This follows Eight Mile’s failed 2023 lawsuit against Spotify, where a judge accused the publisher of “strategic exploitation” of copyright laws.

Meta has yet to respond, but the case could set a precedent for tech giants’ use of unlicensed music.