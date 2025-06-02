Rick Astley Just Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams – And No, This Isn’t a Rickroll

38 years later, the internet’s favourite prank anthem proves it’s still unstoppable.

Rick Astley‘s iconic 1987 hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up‘ has officially surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify—38 years after its debut.

The milestone is even more impressive considering the song arrived over two decades before Spotify even existed.

“I never could have imagined back in 1987 that ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ would still be going strong decades later,” Astley shared.

“Thanks to streaming platforms, a whole new generation has been able to discover music like mine. Reaching 1 billion streams is something I never dreamed of—and to everyone who’s ever listened, thank you.”

The track was certified platinum in the U.K. in 2020, double platinum by 2023, and five times platinum in the U.S., while its music video has racked up a staggering 1.6 billion YouTube views.

Astley dominated the late ’80s with other smashes like ‘Together Forever’ and ‘She Wants to Dance With Me’ before stepping away in 1993.

But his 2016 comeback album 50 topped the U.K. charts, and he’s since wowed crowds at Glastonbury and beyond.

In 2024, he dropped his memoir, Never: The Autobiography, proving he’s still full of surprises.

Relive the magic of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ below.