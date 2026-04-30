Here are the best TV Shows coming to streaming in May

May’s streaming slate delivers everything from gritty neo-Westerns to alternate-history space races.

Whether you’re looking for a dark superhero reimagining with Nicolas Cage, the latest expansion of the Yellowstone universe with Michelle Pfeiffer, or the return of high-octane anime, May 2026 has you covered.

Expect prestige drama, sharp-witted comedies, and intense thrillers that will keep your watch list overflowing.

Here are the best TV shows streaming in May.

Lord of the Flies

Streaming May 4, Netflix

The literary classic you remember from school gets a visceral, modern reimagining. From the creators behind last year’s hit Adolescence, this series follows a group of schoolboys stranded on a remote island who quickly descend into tribalism and savagery.

It’s a haunting, high-production study of human nature that promises to be your next binge-watch obsession.

Note for Aussie viewers: While May 4th marks the global debut on Netflix, the series is actually a co-production with Stan here in Australia, where it has been available since February.

If you missed it then, now is the perfect time to catch up on either platform.

Song of the Samurai

Streaming May 9, HBO Max

Based on the acclaimed manga Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem, this stylish Japanese period drama is set during the final years of the Edo period.

It follows a rough street brawler who rises through the ranks of the Shinsengumi, the Shogunate’s secret police.

Expect breathtaking swordplay and a deep dive into loyalty and brotherhood as the old world collapses.

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Streaming May 12, Disney+

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle in this brutal limited series.

Serving as a definitive finale-style run for the character, One Last Kill leans into the darker, more contemplative corners of the Marvel universe.

It’s a gritty exploration of justice and revenge, perfect for those who like their antiheroes with a side of existential dread.

Devil May Cry (Season 2)

Streaming May 12, Netflix

Adi Shankar’s stylish anime adaptation of the Capcom classic returns for another round of demon-hunting.

Season 2 ups the ante as Dante faces off against his estranged brother, Vergil.

With its signature high-octane action and supernatural flair, it remains a gold standard for video game adaptations.

Dutton Ranch

Streaming May 15, Paramount+

The Yellowstone saga continues with this highly anticipated spin-off.

Picking up after the sale of the family’s Montana ranch, the series follows fan favourites Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) as they attempt to build a new life in Texas.

Michelle Pfeiffer leads the cast in this neo-Western drama that proves starting over is never as simple as it looks.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

Streaming May 20, Apple TV+

Tatiana Maslany stars in this dark, twisted comedy as a newly divorced mother who accidentally falls into a dangerous rabbit hole involving blackmail and murder – all while trying to manage her kids’ youth soccer schedule.

It’s a sharp, suburban noir that balances dry humour with genuine suspense.

The Boroughs

Streaming May 21, Netflix

Executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, this supernatural thriller features an incredible ensemble cast including Alfred Molina and Geena Davis. Set in a seemingly quiet retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop a monstrous threat that is quite literally stealing their time.

Spider-Noir

Streaming May 25, Prime Video

Nicolas Cage brings his iconic 1930s detective to live-action in this gritty, noir-inspired Marvel series.

Set in a black-and-white New York City during the Great Depression, Cage plays a down-on-his-luck private investigator forced to confront his past as the city’s lone superhero.

It’s a stylish, atmospheric take on the Spider-Verse like you’ve never seen.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 19)

Streaming May 28, Paramount+

The BAU is back for its nineteenth season, continuing the serialized format that has revitalized the franchise. The team faces a new, multi-layered threat that tests their psychological limits, proving that even after two decades, there are still plenty of shadows left to investigate.

Star City

Streaming May 29, Apple TV+

This expansion of the For All Mankind universe takes us behind the Iron Curtain. While the original series focused on the American side of the space race, Star City explores the Soviet perspective, revealing the secrets, sabotage, and high stakes that fueled the USSR’s moon landing. It’s a tense, alternate-history political thriller.

Still catching up on the latest releases – check out our April TV Streaming guide here.