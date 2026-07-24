Bafta opens awards to AI-assited films–draws the line at AI actors

Bafta rules humans must remain at the heart of award-winning cinema

Bafta is opening the door to films made with the help of artificial intelligence, but the organisation insists humans must remain the ones taking home the trophies.

The British Academy has updated its awards rules to clarify that films using generative AI and other digital tools can still qualify, provided they represent significant human creative involvement.

Under the new clause, Bafta says its awards exist to “recognise, honour and reward individuals for outstanding human achievement” and reserves the right to request more information about how filmmakers used AI during the creative process.

The move reflects the growing challenge facing the entertainment industry as AI tools become increasingly common in filmmaking, from editing and visual effects to writing assistance and performance enhancements.

Bafta’s awards director Emma Baehr said the academy introduced the update because AI technology is developing rapidly and its impact varies across different areas of production.

“Ultimately, Bafta is about recognising human achievement,” Baehr said, explaining that the organisation wants the ability to investigate specific uses of AI before deciding whether a submission meets its standards.

Bafta’s guidelines stop short of introducing a strict percentage limit on AI use. Instead, the organisation plans to assess each case individually.

The policy would still exclude fully AI-generated performers. Baehr confirmed that an AI actor would not be eligible for a Bafta, meaning the award must always go to a human performer.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in film production, Bafta’s message is clear: the tools may change, but the creative minds behind the work still need to be human.