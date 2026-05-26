Here’s where Aussies can watch the full 2026 AMAs live and on replay

Here is where you can watch performances from Billy Idol, Keith Urban, KATSEYE at the 2026 AMAs if you are in Australia

The 2026 American Music Awards are officially underway, with early winners already being announced and performances beginning to roll out live.

Rising artist Sombr has already taken home Best New Artist of the Year, beating out Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, KATSEYE and Ella Langley in one of the night’s most closely watched categories.

As Queen Latifah hosts the 2026 American Music Awards – marking her second time hosting the AMAs after more than thirty years – celebrities are taking their seats inside the venue and there’s no shortage of exciting moments still to come.

BTS are making a surprise appearance–with their first awards show appearance in four years after completing their mandatory South Korean military service.

Already holding the record as the most-decorated artist in AMAs history with 40 career wins, Taylor Swift leads nominations in eight categories, including Artist of the Year.

Billy Idol is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement award, following his recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and will perform a medley of his most iconic songs.

Alongside Idol, The Pussycat Dolls with Busta Rhymes are set to perform, alongside KATSEYE, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, Keith Urban, Sombr and more.

With what will surely be plenty more memorable moments throughout the ceremony, this is one you won’t want to miss.

The 2026 American Music Awards are streaming now on Stan and Paramount+ in Australia, with full access to the performances, red carpet arrivals and major award moments live.