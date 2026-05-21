Marcia Gay Harden’s plea to queer kid’s parents

“You’re missing out”: Marcia Gay Harden’s emotional LGBT Center speech hits home

Marcia Gay Harden accepted the Vanguard Award at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s “A Place We Call Home” gala over the weekend.

Instead of delivering a polished, distant Hollywood speech, she decided to address every stubborn parent in America directly.

The Vanguard Award, given to people who have made a significant impact advocating for LGBTQ+ communities and visibility, was presented to Harden for her outspoken support of queer rights and her work as an ally.

But the actress didn’t treat the moment like a career victory lap, but like an intervention for families who still refuse to accept their children.

“The people I need to talk to tonight are old, staunch, stubborn families,” she told the crowd. “It all starts in the home.”

Harden’s connection to the issue is personal. All three of her children identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. She spoke openly about how much parents lose when they reject or distance themselves from their kids.

“If you’ve not welcomed the queer community into your life… you are cutting off your nose to spite your face,” she said. “You’re missing out on a fabulous life experience.”

And then, because she pivoted from emotional honesty into stand-up-comedian timing without losing the room, she followed it with one of the night’s most quoted lines.

“Honey, you haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen a lesbian stuff a Thanksgiving turkey.”

“No one chooses the holiday decorations for the Christmas party faster than a gay man,” she joked.

Just before adding that queer friends will also be the first people to hype you back up if your ex shows up with someone new.

Later in the speech, Harden urged parents to stop seeing acceptance as some abstract political issue and start seeing it as love, connection and basic humanity.

The gala, held in Hollywood and hosted by Bianca Del Rio, raised $1.25 million for the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s work supporting LGBTQ+ communities.