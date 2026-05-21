The Batman Part II begins filming in Liverpool

Liverpool turns into Gotham again, and fans immediately start overthinking a tunnel.

The Batman Part II has officially started filming in Liverpool, and it hasn’t taken long for the production to trigger the usual Batfan behaviour.

Seeing a tunnel and immediately assuming it leads to something secret and probably full of trauma.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the sequel to 2022’s The Batman is now in production ahead of its expected start window, with early scenes reportedly shooting around Birkenhead Tunnel.

Set reports suggest a stunt double for Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne has already been on location.

Alongside a snow-covered Gotham City Police Department vehicle and newly revealed production branding that confirms the “Part II” title treatment with the Bat symbol.

That alone was enough to send fans into familiar territory: turning basic filming logistics into narrative speculation.

The current obsession is the Birkenhead Tunnel itself, where cameras have been spotted rolling.

No one has confirmed what’s being shot, but the combination of Batman, underground infrastructure, and secrecy is basically an invitation for Batcave theories to write themselves.

Liverpool is already well-versed in this kind of attention.

The city doubled as Gotham during the first film and also hosted production for DC’s Clayface. Meaning it has become one of the franchise’s preferred stand-ins for a city perpetually falling apart in aesthetically pleasing ways.

The sequel brings back Reeves’ grounded, noir-leaning version of Gotham.

Continuing a story that leans into corruption, psychology and atmosphere more than the traditional superhero spectacle.

The cast includes Pattinson alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and more.

At this point, the film hasn’t even shown footage, but it already has what most blockbusters spend millions trying to generate. Constant speculation from the smallest possible clues.

Filming continues in Liverpool, where for now, a tunnel is just a tunnel. Until it becomes Gotham’s most theorised location of the week.