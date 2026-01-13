Shane Gillis inks major Netflix deal as ‘Tires’ season 3 enters production

Big news for the unemployed.

The creative engine behind Netflix’s hit blue-collar comedy Tires is locked in for more.

Stars Shane Gillis and John McKeever have signed an exclusive overall deal with the streaming giant, Variety reports.

The pact, secured as production begins on Tires Season 3 in West Chester, PA, will see the duo develop new films, series, and unscripted projects under their Dad Sick banner. It also includes two new stand-up specials for Gillis.

The series, which follows the chaotic misadventures of a struggling auto repair shop, has become a breakout success for its raw, unfiltered humour.

“Netflix has been nothing but creatively supportive of us,” the pair quipped in a statement, adding, “We have a few projects we’re excited to make… and thankfully, it’s too late for them to back out.”

The deal signals Netflix’s strong commitment to the team’s uniquely irreverent brand of comedy.