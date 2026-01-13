Here’s the support acts, set times and setlist for Tom Odell’s Wonderful Life Tour

Tom Odell is kicking off his Wonderful Life Tour down under, here are the show times, and expected setlist.

British singer-songwriter Tom Odell will bring his soulful piano ballads, heartfelt lyricism, and soaring choruses to stages across the globe in 2026.

Known for emotional intensity and intimate storytelling, Odell’s live shows mix tender vulnerability with explosive energy, creating moments that linger long after the final note.

For Australian fans, his Sydney show marks the first date of the Australian leg, offering an unforgettable night of piano-driven pop, singalong hits, and cinematic moments that make a Tom Odell show feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about his shows, set times, and what he’ll play.

Tom Odell Setlist based on the Wonderful Life Tour openers and recent 2026 performances.

Strange House (Opening)

Best Day of My Life

Grow Old With Me

Can’t Pretend

Don’t Let Me Go

Magnetised

Heal

I Know

Wonderful Life (New Hit)

Hold Me

Black Friday (Main Set Closer)

Till I Lost You (or Lose You Again) (Encore)

Another Love (Grand Finale)

Note: Setlists are subject to slight changes per night. Tom Odell often includes an improvised piano medley or a cover (such as ‘Video Games’) depending on the crowd’s energy.