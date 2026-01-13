Happy is heading to NAMM Show 2026

We’re packing our bags and heading to NAMM Show 2026 to check out all the gear, tech, and surprises you’ll want to see first-hand.

This January, Anaheim opens its doors to gear‑obsessed musicians, producers, and pro‑audio fanatics of all shapes and sizes as NAMM Show 2026 celebrates 125 years of music — and its 50th at Anaheim.

From guitars and synths to pedals, amps, and pro-audio tech, the show is packed with launches, demos, and experiences you won’t see anywhere else.

Expect Fender, Gibson, and Ibanez to drop new guitars and basses, while boutique pedal makers like Strymon, DigiTech, and JHS tease their latest effects. Keyboard and synth fans will flock to Yamaha, Roland, Korg, Akai, Native Instruments, Arturia, and other innovators to check out compact synths, futuristic workstations, premium silent cellos, and software-integrated gear. Meanwhile, drummers get their moment with major live demos and percussion activations in Hall C, and brands like Behringer and Sennheiser are set to show off everything from studio essentials to jaw‑dropping performance tech.

NAMM is where the music world comes together. From panels and workshops on the latest tech and career tips to live shows and award ceremonies like the TEC Awards and She Rocks Awards, there’s always something happening, and plenty of moments you won’t want to miss.

Happy Mag will be on the ground, bringing exclusive interviews, first looks at the weirdest and coolest new gear, and all the highlights you’ll want to see if you can’t make it to Anaheim.

If you live and breathe all things music tech and instruments, NAMM 2026 is the place to be, and we’ll be reporting it all back to you.