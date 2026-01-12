Mitski needs you to help find her phone

A cryptic website hints towards… Something.

Indie-rock powerhouse Mitski has launched a cryptic new interactive experience, leaving fans to play detective.

A minimalist website asks the singular question, “WHERE’S MY PHONE?” alongside a phone number.

Those who call or text +1 (432) 755-7123 find their messages appearing on a live public feed on the site, blurring the line between fan and performer in real-time.

The elusive interactions reportedly guide participants toward signing up for a mailing list, a strong signal that this is the first tease for a major new project.

Known for her deeply introspective songwriting and meticulously crafted album eras, Mitski has often favoured artistic mystique over straightforward announcements.

This novel, phone-based puzzle fits perfectly within her history of creative rollouts, transforming audience curiosity into a collective, performative act.

For an artist who has soundtracked a generation’s angst with albums like Be the Cowboy, this missing phone isn’t just a prop; it’s an open invitation into her next world.