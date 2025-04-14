Legendary Female Performances – Sinéad Tops Charts, Aretha Debuts ‘Respect’

April 14th marks a pivotal day in music, spotlighting female moments that didn’t just shake the charts – they reshaped the entire game.

Today in Music history highlights ten iconic achievements by female artists, from chart-topping anthems to genre-defining performances that redefined the industry. These milestones are about more than just success; they’re about pushing boundaries and leaving a lasting mark on how music evolves.

With platinum hits and trailblazing creative decisions, these artists showed that women’s voices drive the conversation across all genres. Their achievements continue to shape the blueprint for success in music today.

2020 – Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tops UK Charts

Dua Lipa's album Future Nostalgia debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart, showcasing her evolution as a pop artist and resonating with audiences during the early days of the pandemic. It later reached No. 1 in 2020.

2018 – Beyoncé Makes History at Coachella

On April 14, 2018, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to headline Coachella, delivering a performance that celebrated Black culture and was later immortalized in her documentary Homecoming.

2011 – Adele’s 21 Dominates Billboard Charts

Adele’s album 21 maintained the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for multiple weeks in 2011, going on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time.

1990 – Sinéad O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U Tops the Charts

Sinéad O’Connor’s rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 21, 1990, marking a significant achievement in her career .

2003 – Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me Achieves Multi-Platinum Status

Norah Jones’ debut album Come Away With Me was certified multiple times Platinum, reflecting its widespread acclaim and commercial success – not to mention several Grammy wins.

2001 – Missy Elliott Releases Get Ur Freak On

Missy Elliott’s innovative single Get Ur Freak On – one of Elliott’s most influential hits – was released in 2001, receiving critical acclaim and influencing the direction of hip-hop and pop music.

2001 – PJ Harvey wins Mercury Prize

PJ Harvey ecomes the first female solo artist to win the Mercury Prize, scooping the award for Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea.

1972 – Loretta Lynn Wins Entertainer of the Year

In 1972, Loretta Lynn became the first woman to win the Entertainer of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards, breaking gender barriers in the industry.

1967 – Aretha Franklin’s Respect Debuts on Radio

Aretha Franklin’s version of Respect was released in 1967 and became an anthem for both the civil rights and feminist movements. It started gaining significant radio play soon after its release and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.