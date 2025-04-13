Missy Elliott didn’t just perform at Coachella—She Transformed

A robotic rebirth and a hit-packed set proved she’s still untouchable

Missy Elliott didn’t just perform at Coachella—she materialised in a jaw-dropping transformation, proving once again why she’s hip-hop’s most visionary futurist.

The rap icon made an unforgettable entrance Friday night, emerging from a car on the main stage before shedding the metallic illusion to reveal herself in a robotic suit, launching into a high-octane medley of classics.

From the opening bars of “Throw It Back” to the frenetic energy of “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control,” Elliott commanded the crowd with flawless flow and precision choreography.

Ever the innovator, she even wove in a surprise twist—interpolating “Cool Off” with Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” blending generations of rap brilliance.

The hits kept coming: “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Pass That Dutch,” and “She’s a Bitch” ignited the desert in a nostalgic yet forward-thinking explosion of sound and spectacle.

With no new album in nearly 20 years (The Cookbook, 2005), Elliott’s performance was a triumphant reminder of her enduring influence—and a tease of what’s next as she preps for Riverbeat Festival in May.