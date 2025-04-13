[gtranslate]
News

Bernie Sanders takes the Coachella Stage with a Call to Action

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

And the crowd went (politically) wild

In a moment only Coachella could deliver, Senator Bernie Sanders surprised festivalgoers by appearing onstage to introduce indie artist Clairo—trading political rallies for the desert’s biggest music spectacle.

Clairo
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Before Clairo’s dreamy set at the Outdoor Theatre, Sanders delivered a fiery speech, urging the Gen-Z-heavy crowd to fight for justice. “The future of America depends on your generation,” he declared, touching on economic inequality, abortion rights, and healthcare reform.

His appearance came after his Los Angeles “Fighting Oligarchy” rally, with Rep. Maxwell Frost—the youngest member of Congress—warming up the crowd.

Sanders didn’t hold back, slamming Florida’s six-week abortion ban (“Politicians are trying to take away a woman’s right to control her own body”) and calling out corporate greed in healthcare.

But he also gave Clairo her flowers, praising her activism for Gaza and women’s rights before her performance.

Between the bass drops and desert sunsets, Sanders proved that even at Coachella, the revolution will be amplified.

Related