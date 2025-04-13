Bernie Sanders takes the Coachella Stage with a Call to Action

And the crowd went (politically) wild

In a moment only Coachella could deliver, Senator Bernie Sanders surprised festivalgoers by appearing onstage to introduce indie artist Clairo—trading political rallies for the desert’s biggest music spectacle.

Before Clairo’s dreamy set at the Outdoor Theatre, Sanders delivered a fiery speech, urging the Gen-Z-heavy crowd to fight for justice. “The future of America depends on your generation,” he declared, touching on economic inequality, abortion rights, and healthcare reform.

His appearance came after his Los Angeles “Fighting Oligarchy” rally, with Rep. Maxwell Frost—the youngest member of Congress—warming up the crowd.

Sanders didn’t hold back, slamming Florida’s six-week abortion ban (“Politicians are trying to take away a woman’s right to control her own body”) and calling out corporate greed in healthcare.

But he also gave Clairo her flowers, praising her activism for Gaza and women’s rights before her performance.

This country faces some very serious challenges. You can turn away and ignore them. But you do so at your own peril. Now is the time for all of us to come together in the fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/ui302jcA7q — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2025

Between the bass drops and desert sunsets, Sanders proved that even at Coachella, the revolution will be amplified.