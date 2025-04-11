Melbourne’s Sacred Temple of Rock’n’Roll

This unassuming Collingwood pub is an absolute cultural institution, a punk-rock sanctuary, and a testament to the city’s defiant musical spirit.

If Melbourne’s live music scene had a beating heart, it would be The Tote.

Since 1980, its sticky floors, sweat-soaked walls, and raucous crowds have witnessed everything from underground punk debuts to legendary international acts.

The longstanding Tote proves that it’s a fighter. In 2010, draconian liquor licensing laws threatened to shut it down, sparking one of Melbourne’s biggest protests.

Over 10,000 people marched to save it, proving that this venue isn’t just a business—it’s community property. And in 2023, when its future was again in doubt, 12,000 fans crowdfunded AUD$3 million to ensure it stayed open forever.

This is where The White Stripes played to a handful of people before they blew up, where Mudhoney and The Drones left their mark, and where homegrown heroes like Magic Dirt, The Meanies, and Cosmic Psychos cut their teeth.

The Tote creates history every weekend. Forget velvet ropes and overpriced cocktails—this place is beer-stained, loud, and proud.

You’ll find three kinds of Coopers on tap, $10 curry wurst that tastes like drunk heaven, and a crowd that ranges from leather-clad punks to curious hipsters.

The band room is a glorious dive—exposed brick, dodgy soundproofing, and a vibe that feels like a garage gig on steroids.

Live music pumps through The Tote almost every night, spanning punk, metal, garage, and experimental sounds. It’s affordable, unpretentious, and packed with the kind of raw energy that only decades of rock’n’roll can cultivate.

Whether you’re a die-hard music fan or just want to experience real Melbourne, The Tote is essential.

Check out their upcoming gigs—Sundreamer, Teenage Joans, and more are playing soon. And if you miss it? Well, your kids will never forgive you.

The Tote

67-71 Johnston St, Collingwood

(03) 9419 5320

thetotehotel.com