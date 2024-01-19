Teenage Joans to premiere indie horror film based on debut album

Adeleaide rock duo Teenage Joans will take audiences “on a magical yet leery journey” in their upcoming film, based around their breakout 2023 album.

Teenage Joans have unveiled details around their upcoming horror film, based upon their 2023 debut album, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest.

The indie short film was completely self-funded and soundtracked by the Adelaide rock duo, and is said to “expand the universe” of their album, which featured hit singles Superglue and Candy Apple, among others.

The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest: The Film was directed by Jamie Al Kayyali, with Teenage Joans bandmates Tahlia Borg and Cahli Blakers starring in multiple roles.

According to an official synopsis, the screen project will follow the pair as they embark on “on a magical yet leery journey through Rotland,” encountering characters like the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy along the way.

Teenage Joans will premiere the short film at three screening events, which will be accompanied by acoustic live performances by the duo.

Sydney will host the first screening and intimate set at Dendy cinema in Newtown (February 5), before the pair take to Melbourne’s Lido cinema on February 7.

The final film premiere will take place at the Mercury cinema in Adelaide (February 8). Find ticketing and event info here. Alongside the premiere and live set, Teenage Joans will host post-film Q&A sessions.

Upon its release last October The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest marked Teenage Joans’ biggest-ever project, encompassing 13 tracks and spawning a national tour on the biggest stages of their career.

The duo appeared in Live Nation’s Ones To Watch showcase in 2022, and was named among Happy Mag’s top picks for SXSW 2023.

Watch the trailer for The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest: The Film above, and head here to find ticketing details for the upcoming screenings.