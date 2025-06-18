Texas Chain Saw Massacre returns to cinemas in 4K for one night only

Quentin Tarantino calls it “one of the few perfect movies ever made.” Guillermo del Toro reckons it’s “the ultimate horror movie.” Honestly? They’re not wrong
If you’ve never seen The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on the big screen — or just want to revisit the carnage in gloriously restored 4K — August 18 is your chance.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tobe Hooper’s genre-defining classic, Fathom Entertainment and Dark Sky Films have dubbed that date Texas Chain Saw Day (IGN). Expect a nationwide, one-night-only screening of the 1974 film in cinemas across the U.S., landing on the exact day the film’s story is set: August 18, 1973. That’s right — Leatherface had canon timing.
Alongside the restoration, punters will also catch a sneak preview of Chain Reactions, a new doco from Alexandre Philippe (Lynch/Oz, The People vs. George Lucas) exploring the legacy and impact of the original. It features insights from Stephen King, Patton Oswalt, Takashi Miike, Karyn Kusama and more horror royalty.
“Texas Chain Saw Day will be a cinematic experience like no other,” says Fathom CEO Ray Nutt. Big call — but 50 years on, Chain Saw is still one of the most skin-crawling films ever committed to celluloid.
Tickets hit Fathom Entertainment and select cinema sites next month. Mark the date. Bring a mate. Maybe leave the dinner plans till after.