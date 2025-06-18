Texas Chain Saw Massacre returns to cinemas in 4K for one night only

Quentin Tarantino calls it “one of the few perfect movies ever made.” Guillermo del Toro reckons it’s “the ultimate horror movie.” Honestly? They’re not wrong

If you’ve never seen The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on the big screen — or just want to revisit the carnage in gloriously restored 4K — August 18 is your chance.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tobe Hooper’s genre-defining classic, Fathom Entertainment and Dark Sky Films have dubbed that date Texas Chain Saw Day (IGN). Expect a nationwide, one-night-only screening of the 1974 film in cinemas across the U.S., landing on the exact day the film’s story is set: August 18, 1973. That’s right — Leatherface had canon timing.