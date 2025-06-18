Till Death (Metal) Do Us Part: Dani Filth’s Onstage Proposal Steals Download Fest

Because nothing says forever like a ring from Mordor.

Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth turned a headlining set at Download Festival into a gothic fairytale moment, dropping to one knee mid-performance to propose to his longtime love, Sofiya Belousova.

As the crowd roared, Filth dramatically summoned a cloaked ring-bearer (because of course) before presenting a jewel he joked had journeyed “all the way from Mordor.”

Belousova said yes, sealing the deal with a kiss as the band launched into Malignant Perfection—because nothing says romance like symphonic black metal.

In unrelated but equally chaotic news, Filth recently revealed Ed Sheeran’s failed bid to convert an abandoned Toys R Us in Ipswich into a music venue—blocked by the council over noise concerns.

“It’s the noisiest roundabout in Suffolk!” Filth argued on the Kerrang! podcast, baffled that Sheeran’s hometown hero status couldn’t sway the decision.

Meanwhile, Cradle of Filth’s new album, The Screaming of the Valkyries, is out now—because love and carnage wait for no one.