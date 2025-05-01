[gtranslate]
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Play’: A Joyful Reinvention & a Nostalgic New Single

by Alex Cooper

by Alex Cooper

The haunting new single proves he’s still king of emotional storytelling.

Ed Sheeran has announced his eighth studio album, Play, arriving on September 12, 2025—his first full-length release since Autumn Variations and the official close of his record-breaking Mathematics era.

Alongside the album announcement, he dropped a poignant new single, “Old Phone,” a stripped-back acoustic ballad reflecting on lost connections and personal growth.

Ed sheeran old phone

The track, produced by Blake Slatkin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, was inspired by Sheeran rediscovering a decade-old iPhone filled with texts from former friends, past relationships, and estranged family, serving as a raw meditation on time and change.

Play marks Sheeran’s most adventurous creative shift yet, weaving together Persian rhythms, Indian instrumentation, and Irish folk traditions into a vibrant pop mosaic.

Recorded across multiple countries and finalised in Goa, India, the album is a celebration of cultural fusion, following the global success of its lead single, “Azizam” (Persian for “my love”).

Sheeran describes the project as a joyful rebirth after his “darkest period,” embracing colour, spontaneity, and playful experimentation.

His new era is already in full swing, with pop-up pub gigs, impromptu open-top bus performances, and his signature pink cowboy hat becoming symbols of his unfiltered, carefree approach to music and life.

Pre-orders are live now, with deluxe editions rumoured to include bonus tracks, while a massive European stadium tour kicks off in May.

Play is the first instalment in Sheeran’s new symbol-based series (Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, Stop), leaving mathematics behind for a bold, unpredictable new chapter.

