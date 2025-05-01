Ed Sheeran’s ‘Play’: A Joyful Reinvention & a Nostalgic New Single

The haunting new single proves he’s still king of emotional storytelling.

Ed Sheeran has announced his eighth studio album, Play, arriving on September 12, 2025—his first full-length release since Autumn Variations and the official close of his record-breaking Mathematics era.

Alongside the album announcement, he dropped a poignant new single, “Old Phone,” a stripped-back acoustic ballad reflecting on lost connections and personal growth.

The track, produced by Blake Slatkin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, was inspired by Sheeran rediscovering a decade-old iPhone filled with texts from former friends, past relationships, and estranged family, serving as a raw meditation on time and change.

Play marks Sheeran’s most adventurous creative shift yet, weaving together Persian rhythms, Indian instrumentation, and Irish folk traditions into a vibrant pop mosaic.

Recorded across multiple countries and finalised in Goa, India, the album is a celebration of cultural fusion, following the global success of its lead single, “Azizam” (Persian for “my love”).

Sheeran describes the project as a joyful rebirth after his “darkest period,” embracing colour, spontaneity, and playful experimentation.

His new era is already in full swing, with pop-up pub gigs, impromptu open-top bus performances, and his signature pink cowboy hat becoming symbols of his unfiltered, carefree approach to music and life.

Pre-orders are live now, with deluxe editions rumoured to include bonus tracks, while a massive European stadium tour kicks off in May.

Play is the first instalment in Sheeran’s new symbol-based series (Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, Stop), leaving mathematics behind for a bold, unpredictable new chapter.