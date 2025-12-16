Ed Sheeran Australian Loop tour set list 2026

Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour is officially heading to Australia, promising new music, classic singalongs and stadium-sized moments.

Ed Sheeran is returning to Australian shores after a record-breaking run, and this time he’s levelling up again.

With new music, major support acts and stadium shows locked in, the Loop Tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year.

Ed Sheeran’s status as a modern music icon is beyond dispute.

With nearly 200 million records sold worldwide, he’s become a defining artist of the streaming era, recently earning recognition as a 12-time member of Spotify’s Billions Club.

Apple Music also crowned his 2017 smash ‘Shape Of You’ as the most-streamed song of the last decade, while Spotify stats now place him as the platform’s fourth most-listened-to artist globally, boasting over 100 million monthly listeners.

Australian fans last saw Sheeran in 2023, when he packed out Melbourne’s MCG for two massive nights, drawing more than 200,000 fans and rewriting local touring records.

His Mathematics Tour spanned the globe and cemented his reputation as one of the most reliable live performers in the game armed with nothing more than a guitar, a loop pedal and an unstoppable catalogue of hits.

The upcoming Loop Tour will see Sheeran blend the familiar with the fresh.

Fans can expect new tracks from his latest album Play, including ‘Sapphire’ and ‘Old Phone’, alongside career-defining favourites like ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Give Me Love’ and more.

Adding to the excitement, the support lineup includes Aussie favourite Vance Joy, Melbourne singer-songwriter Mia Wray, Irish trad group BIIRD (Perth shows only) and Irish singer Aaron Rowe across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide dates.

Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour will roll through Australia in a clear, city-by-city run, starting at Perth’s Optus Stadium with two shows on Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1.

He’ll then take over Sydney’s Accor Stadium for three nights on Friday, February 13, Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15.

Heading up north to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium for shows set for Friday, February 20, Saturday, February 21 and Sunday, February 22.

The tour continues in Melbourne with a three-night stint at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, February 26, Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28, before closing out at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, March 5.

Tickets for the tour can be found here.

Ed Sheeran Set List

‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’

Sapphire

Castle on the Hill

Shivers

The A Team

Don’t / Nina

A Little More

Galway Girl

Nancy Mulligan

Old Phone

Heaven

Celestial

Photograph

Thinking Out Loud

Eastside / 2002 / Cold Water / Little Things / Love Yourself

River / Peru / Beautiful People / I Don’t Care

Camera

For Always

Slowly

Perfect

Symmetry

Bloodstream

Shape of You

Azizam

Bad Habits