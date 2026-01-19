Ed Sheeran is officially taking requests

Text in with your favourite track, he might play it? He might not.

Ed Sheeran is handing the mic to his fans.

In a dynamic twist for his 2026 ‘Loop Tour’, the superstar is reserving five slots each night for audience-chosen deep cuts, resurrecting songs buried by time and a mammoth catalogue.

“Surprise me,” he dared Auckland crowds via Instagram, a challenge they met by texting in forgotten gems.

The result? Sheeran, on an intimate B-stage, relearning and reviving tracks like the ultra-rare ‘Sofa’, untouched since 2013, for a mix of eclectic superfans and the blissfully uninitiated.

It transforms each stadium gig into a unique, communal vault raid, where 2011 B-sides share space with chart-toppers.

As the tour rolls through Australasia toward the Americas, the setlist remains gloriously unpredictable, a living, breathing archive powered by the fans’ own nostalgia, proving even a global phenom can still be delightfully spontaneous.