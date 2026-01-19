James Reyne is bringing the songs of Australian Crawl back!

The songs that outlived the band.

The ghosts of sun-bleached summers and beer-soaked anthems are being summoned for one last national singalong.

James Reyne, the iconic voice of Australian Crawl, is embarking on the ‘Fall of Crawl Tour’, a celebration tethered to the very month, February 1986, the legendary band dissolved.

Decades may have passed, but songs like ‘Reckless’ and ‘The Boys Light Up’ have proven immortal, etching themselves into the country’s cultural skeleton.

Reyne approaches the tour with his signature wry storytelling, acknowledging how time “really does f**king FLY.”

He won’t be alone; Boom Crash Opera joins as special guests for a run mixing theatres and outdoor venues.

This follows Reyne’s acclaimed slot at Good Things festival, where he defiantly proved pub rock’s enduring power.

