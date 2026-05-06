Of Monsters and Men The Mouse Parade Tour setlist and set times

Six years later, Of Monsters and Men are back!

The Mouse Parade Tour is hitting AUS this month.

These shows are in support of All is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade – their first full length album in six years.

The album brings back everything we love about the Icelandic indie-folk stars.

So, expect to hear all the best tracks from the new album, plus the familiar favourites.

From 2011’s My Head Is An Animal, stacked with generational anthems, to 2015’s Beneath The Skin and 2019’s FEVER DREAM, these shows are gonna be huge.

First, they’ll hit up Melbourne on the 17th of May, then followed by Sydney on the 19th, Thirroul on the 20th and finally Brisbane on the 22nd.

If you haven’t already secured them, make sure to grab last-minute tickets here.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Set Times

Australia’s very own Gordi is the special guest for these shows, so be sure to arrive early – she’s not to be missed!

Here are your set times, but be sure to check with your specific show.

Doors 7:00pm

Support – Gordi 8:00pm

Interval 8:30pm

Of Monsters and Men 9:00pm

Finish 10.30pm (approx)

Setlist

Of course, the setlist may change around a bit, but here’s what you can expect to hear, based on the tracks the band has been playing so far on tour.

Television love Dream Team King and Lionheart Tuna in a Can Human Kamikaze Styrofoam Cathedral Alligator The Actor The Block Mouse Parade Dirty Paws Crystals Ordinary Creature Little Talks Visitor

Encore: