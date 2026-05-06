Tasmania’s 5 Best Drinking Holes (where the locals actually go)

Where the whiskey flows, the disco ball spins, and the night never gets old.

Forget the quiet cellar doors for a minute.

When the sun goes down in Tasmania, a different kind of energy takes over.

From underground speakeasies hidden in sandstone basements to laneway bars pulsating with ‘70s disco beats, the island’s nightlife is as rich and complex as its single malts.

Whether you are looking for a sophisticated cocktail den or a place to dance until your feet hurt, here are five of Tasmania’s best drinking holes that are guaranteed to deliver a lively night out.

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Reggie (Launceston)

The Vibe: Disco fever meets social club.

If you hear a funky bassline drifting down Brisbane Street in Launceston, follow it. You will find Reggie, a vibrant homage to the golden era of Studio 54 . This is a late-night social club where the cocktails are dazzling and the energy is infectious.

The space is decked out with glitter-dipped charm, and the playlist is curated to keep you moving. Whether you attend on a ‘Studio Saturday’ for full-throttle dancing or a laid-back ‘vino and vinyl’ night, Reggie is the current crown jewel of Launceston’s nightlife. Order an expertly mixed martini and hit the floor.

Must-try: A classic Old Fashioned while swaying under the disco ball.

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Mary Mary (Hobart)

The Vibe: Mysterious & intimate speakeasy.

Tucked behind the sandstone walls of the old St Mary’s Hospital on Salamanca Place, Mary Mary is a portal to a different era. It feels like a secret you’re glad someone told you. The lighting is low, the leather accents are rich, and the ambience is intensely moody, perfect for a date or a quiet yet lively catch-up with friends.

The bartenders are alchemists, crafting cocktails using indigenous botanicals and local fruits. While it has an air of mystery, the bar is usually buzzing with discerning drinkers who appreciate a menu of “rare, curious, and artisanal” spirits.

Must-try: Any cocktail featuring local whiskey or native Tasmanian pepperberry.

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The Winston (Hobart)

The Vibe: Unpretentious, divey, and raucous.

Sometimes you don’t want velvet ropes; you want vintage signs, American license plates, and a burger that saves your life. Enter The Winston in North Hobart. Known affectionately as ‘The Winnie’ by locals, this joint is delightfully divey and usually packed to the gills.

The crowd here is loud, friendly, and fuelled by an extensive range of craft beers on tap. The atmosphere is laid-back but raucous, driven by outrageous burger specials that draw a hungry, thirsty crowd. It stays lively deep into the night, making it a must-visit for anyone who prefers their nightlife with a side of grease and zero pretension.

Must-try: Whatever the “burger of the moment” is, paired with a local pale ale.

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Altar Bar (Hobart)

The Vibe: The temple of live music.

Located within the sprawling creative hub “In The Hanging Garden,” Altar Bar is the spiritual home for Hobart’s night owls who like their drinks with a side of distortion. This venue is less about quiet conversation and all about sweaty, transcendent nights.

Altar is a sacred space where guitars wail and basslines shake the walls. It hosts everything from cult comedy to high-energy gigs. If you want a night of reckless abandon, where you surrender to the volume and the rhythm, this is your pulpit. It bridges the gap between a trendy bar and a full-blown live music venue flawlessly.

Must-try: A local Tasmanian wine or a simple whisky, you’ll need your hands free to cheer.

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Shambles Brewery (Hobart)

The Vibe: Effortlessly cool craft beer haven.

Hobart’s beer scene is booming, and Shambles Brewery on Elizabeth Street is the proof. The vibe here is effortlessly cool: polished concrete floors, warm timber, and a low, constant hum of good conversation and clinking glasses.

The real draw, however, is the beer garden. It is prime territory for sinking pints of their expertly brewed ales. Unlike a standard pub, Shambles pairs its hops with smoky barbecue eats. The crowd is a mix of hipsters and hospo workers letting loose after their shifts, making it consistently one of the most buzzy and enjoyable spots in the city.

Must-try: A flight of their core range, followed by a pint of ‘Afternoon Delight’ pale ale.