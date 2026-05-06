Here are the best hotels in Tasmania right now

From waterfront luxury to low-key crash pads, these Tassie stays actually deliver

Planning a Tassie trip? Lock in your stay first. From Hobart’s waterfront heavy-hitters to tucked-away retreats deep in the wilderness, where you stay can shape the entire experience.

Whether you’re chasing good food, strong coffee, art, or just somewhere comfortable to crash after a long day exploring, these hotels cover all bases. We’ve rounded up the best spots across Tasmania that are genuinely good places to stay.

Hobart

The Tasman, Hobart



If breakfast matters (and it should), The Tasman is hard to beat. Set on Hobart’s waterfront, it blends heritage sandstone with slick modern rooms across three distinct buildings. You’re within walking distance of everything – Salamanca, the harbour, the CBD – and Peppina downstairs is genuinely worth booking ahead for. It’s polished without being stiff, and easily one of the most complete stays in the city.

The Tasman

12 Murray St, Hobart TAS

From $339/night

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MACq 01, Hobart



More than just a place to sleep, MACq 01 leans hard into storytelling – every room is tied to a real Tasmanian character. It sits right on the harbour, with big views and even bigger bathtubs. There’s a slightly theatrical edge to the experience, but it works. Between the whisky bar, guided tours and waterfront dining, you’ll find plenty to do without even leaving the building.

MACq 01

18 Hunter St, Hobart TAS

From $231/night

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Henry Jones Art Hotel, Hobart



This one’s for the culture heads. Set inside a converted jam factory, the Henry Jones blends history, art and boutique luxury without feeling forced. Original sandstone walls meet contemporary interiors, and there’s artwork everywhere – literally hundreds of pieces. You’re right on the docks, close to MONA ferries and bars, and the in-house restaurant is worth a proper sit-down. It’s a stay that actually feels like Hobart.

Henry Jones Art Hotel

25 Hunter St, Hobart TAS

From $290/night (rooms)

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DoubleTree by Hilton, Hobart



Modern, clean, and quietly impressive. DoubleTree is right in the CBD, with easy access to shopping, food and the waterfront. The standout is the view – big windows framing Hobart’s hills and harbour. Rooms are bright and functional, and the indoor pool and sauna give it a bit of an edge if you’re staying a few nights. Plus, late checkout is always a win.

DoubleTree by Hilton

179 Macquarie St, Hobart TAS

From $220/night

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Moss Hotel, Hobart



Tucked into Salamanca, Moss is equal parts design hotel and calm retreat. Step outside and you’re in the thick of it; step inside and it’s all greenery, stone and soft lighting. Rooms range from skylit lofts to tucked-away pods, with some seriously good bath setups. It’s a strong pick if you want something boutique and a little more intimate without losing that prime location.

Moss Hotel

39 Salamanca Pl, Hobart TAS

From $270/night

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Crowne Plaza Hobart



Right in the CBD, Crowne Plaza is a solid all-rounder – modern rooms, reliable service and easy access to everything from markets to restaurants. It leans a bit business-class, but that also means things just work. The rooftop bar is the move at sunset, especially with oysters and a drink in hand. If you want convenience with a touch of polish, this one does the job.

Crowne Plaza

110 Liverpool St, Hobart TAS

From $310/night

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Travelodge Hobart



Not everything needs to be five-star to be good. Travelodge keeps it simple: comfy beds, a central location, and prices that won’t ruin your trip budget. It’s a short walk to Salamanca and the waterfront, making it ideal if you’re planning to be out all day anyway. The 2022 refurb gave it a fresh feel, and the buffet breakfast plus gym setup seals it as a reliable, no-fuss option.

Travelodge

167 Macquarie St, Hobart TAS

From $110/night

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Launceston

Peppers Silo, Launceston



Built inside converted grain silos on the Tamar River, Peppers Silo balances industrial edge with genuine comfort. Rooms are spacious and well thought-out, with Tassie touches like local coffee, wine and snacks. Downstairs, Grain of the Silos is a destination in itself, pulling in locals as much as guests. It’s a strong pick if you want somewhere that feels distinctly Launceston without sacrificing convenience or comfort.

Peppers Silo

89–91 Lindsay St, Invermay TAS

From $250/night

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Stillwater Seven, Launceston



If your trip revolves around food, book this. Sitting above the iconic Stillwater restaurant, these suites are set inside a restored 1830s flour mill – all timber, brick and quiet charm. You can take your time over dinner downstairs and be in bed minutes later, which is half the appeal. It’s low-key luxurious, intimate, and perfectly placed for a slower Launceston stay.

Stillwater Seven

2 Bridge Rd, Launceston TAS

From $350/night

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Hotel Grand Chancellor, Launceston



A bit old-school, but that’s part of the appeal. The Grand Chancellor leans into classic hotel energy – big rooms, buffet breakfasts and a central location that makes getting around easy. It’s not trying to be trendy, and honestly, it doesn’t need to be. If you’re travelling with family or just want something reliable and well-priced, this is a safe, comfortable option.

Hotel Grand Chancellor

29 Cameron St, Launceston TAS

From $160/night

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Quality Hotel Colonial, Launceston



For something with history, this one dates back to 1847 and still carries that charm. The Colonial blends heritage features with modern comforts, offering a relaxed, slightly nostalgic stay close to the city’s main sights. There’s a bit more personality here than your standard hotel, plus on-site dining and leafy gardens. It’s a good middle ground if you want character without going full boutique.

Quality Hotel Colonial

31 Elizabeth St, Launceston TAS

From $150/night

Regional / Escape stays

Pumphouse Point, Lake St Clair



If you’re going full escape mode, this is it. An old hydro station turned adults-only retreat, sitting out on the water at Lake St Clair. It’s quiet, remote and a little surreal — in a good way. Think fireplaces, Tassie produce, and zero distractions. It’s less about ticking off sights and more about slowing down properly. Definitely one for when you want to disappear for a bit.

Pumphouse Point

Lake St Clair Rd, Lake St Clair TAS

From $500/night