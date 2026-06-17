A Guide to the Best Stays in Tasmania

Tasmania is already one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Empty beaches. Ancient forests. Wombats wandering around like they own the place. The scenery is doing plenty of heavy lifting already.

Which is exactly why you shouldn’t waste the experience on some beige hotel room overlooking a car park. If you’re crossing Bass Strait, do it properly.

These are the stays that become the highlight of the trip itself, glass houses suspended in the bush, cliff-top shacks with hot tubs, century-old sandstone hideaways and design-forward retreats that make you briefly consider quitting your job and moving south permanently.

These five stays all come courtesy of Little City, and each one is a total mood.

TRIPTYCH – The Glass House

There’s accommodation, and then there’s a glass box floating above the Tasmanian wilderness.

The Glass House at TRIPTYCH is one of those places that makes you stop mid-scroll and send the link to absolutely everyone you know.

Set on a sprawling private property in Koonya on the Tasman Peninsula, the home is wrapped almost entirely in glass, turning Tasmania’s bushland and sweeping coastal and water views into your own private art installation.

Being on the Peninsula is a huge part of the appeal too, with some of Tasmania’s most spectacular beaches, rugged coastline and natural landmarks all within easy reach.

Everywhere you look feels cinematic. Morning coffee comes with wall-to-wall views of native forest. Sunsets spill across the living room. Even lying in bed feels vaguely dramatic.

The architecture is world-class without feeling cold or showy. A sleek kitchen, king-sized bedroom and wood-burning fireplace keep things comfortable, but it’s the connection to the landscape that really sells it.

Featured on Grand Designs Australia for good reason, this is the sort of place that reminds you why people get obsessed with architecture in the first place.

If you’ve ever wanted to disappear into nature without sacrificing good design, this is your spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Duffy (@lilyrose_duffy)

Hidden

Hidden sits quietly on 44 acres of bushland overlooking Spring Beach, and somehow manages to feel both impossibly luxurious and completely grounded at the same time.

Designed by Tasmanian architect Georgia Forbes-Smith, the home blends effortlessly into its surroundings.

Local timber, soft natural tones and vintage touches create a space that feels considered without ever feeling precious.

The entire place encourages slowing down. There’s a sunny daybed practically begging for an afternoon nap.

A French fireplace for winter evenings. An outdoor bath for soaking beneath the stars. Even the views seem to move at a slower pace.

What makes Hidden special is that nothing feels forced. It doesn’t scream luxury retreat. It simply exists in perfect harmony with its environment.

Of course, you’re within striking distance of Wineglass Bay, Swansea and Bicheno if adventure calls.

But don’t be surprised if you spend most of your stay doing absolutely nothing.

Which, in Tasmania, is often the whole point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hidden.springbeach

The Barn

Not every great Tasmanian stay requires disappearing into the wilderness.

The Barn proves you can have heritage charm, serious design credentials and Hobart’s best restaurants all within walking distance.

Hidden behind the historic Bull’s Head Hotel, this beautifully restored sandstone residence dates back to the 1820s and feels like one of the city’s best-kept secrets.

Original stone walls, exposed timber beams and polished Tasmanian Oak floors create a space that’s equal parts old-world character and contemporary comfort.

The restoration itself won architectural and heritage awards, and it’s easy to see why. Everything feels thoughtful. Nothing feels overdone.

The private courtyard is a rare luxury in central Hobart, while dedicated parking removes one of the city’s biggest headaches entirely.

Spend your days exploring Salamanca Market, waterfront bars and Hobart’s ever-expanding food scene before retreating back behind those sandstone walls.

It’s intimate, stylish and full of stories.

Exactly the sort of place Hobart does better than almost anywhere else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little City Group (@littlecitygroup)

Sisters

Calling Sisters a beach shack feels technically correct, but wildly understated.

Perched above the cliffs at Spring Beach, this remarkable coastal hideaway comes with panoramic ocean views, direct access to walking tracks and one very addictive wood-fired hot tub.

The backstory alone deserves its own movie. Originally built in the 1970s by former prisoner of war Adrian Billings, the home has since been carefully reimagined while honouring its original character.

Today it feels warm, moody and wonderfully lived-in. Fireplaces crackle through winter. The deck becomes mission control for sunset watching. The outdoor tub turns stargazing into a competitive sport.

Families will love the bunk room, complete with secret cubbies and built-in adventure potential. Couples will probably spend most of their time rotating between the fireplace, the hot tub and the view. Good luck leaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little City Group (@littlecitygroup)

The Bends House

If your Pinterest boards are full of Japandi interiors, wabi-sabi ceramics and minimalist design inspiration, The Bends House might just ruin other accommodation forever.

Tucked into the slopes of Mount Nelson, just ten minutes from Hobart, this multi-level retreat feels like stepping into another state of mind.

Everything here has been designed to encourage calm. Natural timber. Soft textures. Neutral tones. Spaces that invite reading, thinking and generally forgetting whatever notifications are waiting on your phone.

The centrepiece is the spectacular view across the River Derwent.

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the landscape like a living painting, while the sprawling deck offers the perfect place to disappear with a coffee for several hours.

A separate architectural studio adds another layer entirely, functioning as a workspace, meditation room, yoga retreat or creative sanctuary depending on your mood.

Call it accommodation, call it a retreat, call it accidental therapy, either way, you’ll leave feeling lighter than when you arrived.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little City Group (@littlecitygroup)

Head to their website to check out all the stunning stays in Tasmania.