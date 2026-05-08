Tasmania’s 5 best local artists shaping the Australian music landscape

Made in Lutruwita.

Tasmania has always done things differently. The light is softer, the air is cleaner, and the music hits harder.

For years, the mainland might have overlooked the island’s creative pulse, but that era is over.

From the jagged coastlines of the south to the rolling hills of the north, a new generation of Tasmanian artists is demanding, and receiving, national and international attention.

Here are five of the best local artists currently flying the flag for Lutruwita.

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Emily Wurramara

The Vibe: Soul-stirring, ethereal, and utterly essential.

If there is a single artist who encapsulates the power of contemporary Tasmanian music, it is Emily Wurramara.

A Warnindhilyagwa woman originally from Groote Eylandt and now based in lutruwita/Tasmania, Emily has become one of the most important voices in Australian music.

Her second album, NARA, made history when it won Best Adult Contemporary Album at the 2024 ARIA Awards, making her the first Indigenous woman to win that category since its inception in 1987.

The album, whose title means “nothing” in Anindilyakwa, was born from devastating personal loss following a house fire, yet it soars with resilience, identity, and soul.

Emily writes and sings in both English and her ancestral Anindilyakwa language, blending Pacific-blues, neo-soul, and indie folk into something utterly unique.

She has shared stages with legends like the late Archie Roach, Midnight Oil, and Mavis Staples . When she calls songwriting “a ceremony,” you believe her.

Must-listen: ‘Lordy Lordy’ (feat. Tasman Keith) and the deeply moving NARA album.

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Miss Kaninna

The Vibe: Punk power, unapologetic presence, and absolute fire.

Hailing from the shores of Bruny Island in southern Tasmania, Miss Kaninna arrives as a “potent force of punk and power.”

A proud Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Kalkadoon and Yirendali woman, she carries her Tasmanian roots with ferocious pride.

Her breakout single Blak Britney dropped in May 2023 and changed everything.

Miss Kaninna became the first independent Indigenous woman to be nominated for an ARIA Award for a debut single in 30 years.

Her music floats effortlessly between hip-hop, neo-soul, and R&B, but her message is razor-sharp: this is music about liberation, land back, and refusing to be silenced.

Growing up in conservative Tasmania, she learned early that performance could be an act of rebellion. “The girls would just go fucking crazy,” she recalls of her early gigs.

Now, with the weight of her grandmother, the first State Secretary of the Aboriginal Centre in Tasmania, behind her, Miss Kaninna is carrying a legacy and forging a new one.

Must-listen: ‘Blak Britney,’ ‘Pinnacle Bitch,’ and ‘Push Up.’

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DENNI (Madam Pakana)

The Vibe: Genre-bending, language-reviving, and deeply grounded.

A proud Truwulway woman from Northern Tasmania, DENNI (also known as Madam Pakana) is a multidisciplinary artist who has been instrumental in bringing palawa-kani, the Tasmanian Aboriginal language, back into contemporary music.

With over a decade of touring under her belt, DENNI is a festival favourite for good reason.

Her sound defies easy categorisation, blending electronic hip-hop with touches of indie and folk to create something unmistakably her own.

Tracks like Strongest Mob and Lutruwita deliver culture, language, and truth with an unshakeable groove.

Most recently, DENNI has stepped into alt-pop territory with her single Hurt People, produced alongside Jacob Farah.

With a debut album on the horizon, DENNI’s star is only rising.

Must-listen: ‘Strongest Mob,’ ‘Lutruwita,’ and the new single ‘Hurt People.’

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The Wolfe Brothers

The Vibe: Stadium-ready country rock with a Tasmanian heart.

No list of Tasmania’s best musical exports would be complete without Tom and Nick Wolfe.

Hailing from the state’s south, The Wolfe Brothers cut their teeth on the stage of the Longley International Hotel before auditioning for Australia’s Got Talent, and eventually rubbing shoulders with Bon Jovi in Nashville.

Their trajectory since has been nothing short of meteoric. In January 2026, the duo dominated the Toyota 54th Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth, taking home an astonishing five awards, including Album of the Year and Contemporary Country Album of the Year for Australian Made.

They also claimed Heritage Song of the Year and Vocal Collaboration of the Year, cementing their status as the leading force in Australian country music.

But here’s what makes them truly Tasmanian: they’ve never forgotten where they came from.

Their music is steeped in the landscape and the struggle, “Australian made” as the title suggests, and they remain fiercely loyal to their home state.

Must-listen: Australian Made (the entire album), ‘How Many One More Times’ (with Zac & George).

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No Scope

The Vibe: Brutally heavy, tongue-in-cheek hardcore with a surprising heart.

Hailing from Hobart, No Scope is a four-piece hardcore punk project that emerged in late 2024 with a mission: to push Tasmanian music harder than anyone else.

Their sound is defined by a “brutally heavy exterior,” think crushing riffs, pummelling drums, and guttural vocals, juxtaposed against lyrics that are surprisingly focused on self-improvement and positivity.

Despite their ironic, almost satirical image (track titles like “Toy Story” and “Modern Warfare” hint at the fun), the band takes their craft seriously, having already supported international hardcore heavyweights like Sunami and Volatile Ways in their debut year.

For fans of raw energy, mosh pits, and music that doesn’t take itself too seriously but hits like a truck, No Scope is essential listening.

Must-listen: ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Modern Warfare.’