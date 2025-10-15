All things Country with Bella Mackenzie, Australia’s newest Country Sweetheart

Country Music has a new sweetheart, and she’s got dirt-road roots and a killer voice

At just 19, Bella Mackenzie is a bona fide country sweetheart with a knack for making music that comes straight from the heart.

Her latest single, ‘Grew Up Country’ (feat. Homegrown Trio), is a love letter to her small-town roots, anchored by Homegrown Trio’s harmonies and Bella’s honest, signature storytelling.

Before she heads out on tour with Riley Green, Bella opens up in this chat about moving to the Central Coast, her first Gibson guitar “Elvis,” and the inspiration behind ‘Grew Up Country.’

With her charm, storytelling, and killer vocals, Bella’s one to watch–and fall in love with–this year.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you live, what do you love about it?

BELLA: Growing up in a small, rural town, I got used to no traffic lights, one roundabout and knowing everyone, which I love!

However, when I signed my record deal with Island Records/Universal Music in 2023, I quickly realised I was too far away from Sydney, for where I needed to be to further my career.

So, last year, I packed up my life and my dog Bear and moved to the Central Coast, NSW. I love the small-town vibes it has without being too far from the action in the city.

HAPPY: Tell us about your guitar ‘Elvis’ – do you call it E? and what drew you to it?

BELLA: I recently purchased my first ever Gibson guitar, which is a huge achievement and has been a dream of mine since I started playing guitar ten years ago.

To be technical, it is a Gibson SJ-200 Elvis Addition, but I call her ‘Elvis’, naturally.

I have been a full-time country music artist for 2 years now which is a huge achievement in itself, but to buy and own an instrument of this calibre, is something I am so proud and grateful to have been able to do.

It is truly the most beautiful thing to me.

HAPPY: Congrats on the new single! ‘Grew Up Country’ feels like such a love letter to your roots – what inspired this one, and how did the collaboration with Homegrown Trio come about?

BELLA: ‘Grew Up Country’ is a huge celebration of how I grew up.

The older I get, the more grateful I become for the lessons and values I learnt growing up in the country and this song sums that feeling up perfectly.

I knew Homegrown would be the perfect fit to collaborate on this track straight away because they too grew up on a cattle station, but a little further North in Charters Towers, QLD.

They are some of the most talented, kind and hard working people I have come across and with the help of their producer Nathan Chapman (Engineered Homegrown Trio’s Vocals), they really brought the song to life.

HAPPY: There’s a real warmth and authenticity in this track – how important is it for you to keep your storytelling grounded in your own experiences?

BELLA: I love to write all different types of stories into songs but there is nothing more special than writing a true story that comes straight from the heart.

Sometimes, songwriting can be a way for people to escape their feelings, but I think the magic happens when you reflect inwards and put those emotions to paper & music.

‘Grew Up Country’ could not be a more accurate representation of how I feel about the way I grew up and it has really connected to so many people that had a similar upbringing.

It is so special when the listener gets to feel what the writer is feeling and that is true connection which I think is the most important part about creating music.

HAPPY: You’ve been described as part of this new wave of Aussie country artists shaking things up. How do you see your sound fitting into that modern country space?

BELLA: Although I have immense respect for the Australian Country Music Industry and everyone involved, I love to shake things up!

That is what being a creative is all about, right?

I am so excited to see the next wave of artists and their teams thinking outside of the box to create unforgettable experiences for fans and I am honoured that I get to be a part of that.

HAPPY: You’ve just been announced to support Riley Green – how does it feel gearing up to share the stage with such a major U.S. act?

BELLA: I could not be more grateful and excited to be going on tour with Riley Green this summer.

I have been a huge fan of Riley’s work since I was a kid so getting to share the stage with him again is going to be incredible.

I can’t wait to catch up with all of my fans in Sydney and Melbourne as well as meet Riley’s fans and fly the Aussie flag on this tour.

It’s going to be a hell of a show and everybody is welcome!

HAPPY: Country music month is here – what’s something you love most about the Australian country community?

BELLA: I love how supportive the Australian Country Artists are to one another.

It’s the best feeling that we can celebrate each other’s creations and achievements and share them with our own fans too.

It truly is like family.

HAPPY: What was the first country song that you fell in love with, and do you still love it?

BELLA: Growing up, my mum was a huge Zac Brown band fan. So much so, she named our bulldog Zac Brown!

The first country song I ever fell in love with was ‘Sweet Annie’ by Zac Brown Band and I love it more and more every time I hear it.

There’s just something about the melodies, lyrics and instrumentation that gets me every time. It is also the first song I learnt to play on guitar.

HAPPY: Fav country duo?

BELLA: My favourite country duo currently is Thelma & James. They are a new US country duo and saw huge success with their first single ‘Happy Ever After You’. They are just SO GOOD!

HAPPY: What’s next for you heading into 2026 – more music, more touring, or something totally new?

BELLA: I can say that you will have some new music from me before the end of this year!

In terms of next year, I can’t say too much but you can expect to have something new to listen to before I head on tour with Riley Green & finish off March at CMC Rocks.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

BELLA: On a non-deep note, what is making me happy write now is the show ‘Below Deck’. I only just discovered it and it’s definitely become my new comfort show, lol!

On a deeper note, my family, chosen and gifted, always make me the happiest.

Living out of home for the first time this year has really made me appreciate the people in my life and I know I couldn’t do any of this without their love & support.