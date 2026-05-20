Sydney-based R&B artist Gia Vorne releases ‘Sex Means Love’

Gia Vorne is creating formidable music in Sydney’s R&B scene.

A sultry new soul track, ‘Sex Means Love’ by Gia Vorne, was released this morning, with production from Patrick Byrne, who has worked alongside Adam Lambert on his 2024 single ‘Lube’, and Highbreak High actress and singer Ayesha Madon on ‘Michelle Obama’.

Running at 2 minutes and 47 seconds, the song starts with an operatic vocal leading into a heartbreaking piano, the tension between Vorne’s voice and the simple piano chords guiding you into the pre-chorus.

The timbre of the piano is velvety and smooth alongside Vorne’s silky voice. They complement and communicate with each other across the length of the song, almost as though we’re listening to a two-sided conversation with her lover.

Slowly, it builds and releases, pulling you in, then pushing you away again. It’s entrancing, a siren luring you deeper and deeper; you can’t help but listen again and again.

The song ends with Gia’s voice panning and floating in and out of your ears, further emphasising the hypnosis she seems to place you under while listening to the track.

‘Sex Means Love’ carries the meaning of emotional heartache, of manipulation between body and soul, and the connection between intimacy and relationships.

The whole song is a masterclass in production and finding the apex of musicality and intention, with the lyricism pulling on your heartstrings alongside an incredibly produced track.

Vorne and Byrne expertly find the sweet spot of storytelling and production, giving us enough instrumentation, enough layers, and enough of Vorne’s voice that we’re fully enchanted by the intention behind the song without an over-saturation of production.

I’d love to sit in on a session and see how they work together; this song alone is a sure sign of an undeniably strong partnership.

With a single like this, and after being seen performing alongside ARIA-winning artist BOYSODA at The Caterpillar Club, Vorne is making serious headway as an artist to watch in the Australian music scene.

I had the privilege of catching Gia Vorne last month at the fifth anniversary of New Gen Artistry’s celebratory Reg Rug session at Commonhouse studio in Glendenning. New Gen spotlights emerging R&B musicians, with artists ESI & Daisy Sprig performing alongside Vorne.

I got to see this track performed pre-release and already loved it acoustically, but Gia Vorne and Patrick Byrne have masterfully immortalised it with this release.

Have a listen here.