Swapmeet release new single ‘2 C U’

‘2 C U’ is the third single from Swapmeet’s highly anticipated album.

The new track hones in on themes of infatuation that the Adelaide based 4-piece reflect upon on the upcoming LP, Mount Zero.

About the song, the band shared that, “2 C U captures the excitement of wanting to see someone, the mindless things you think or do in anticipation, and how the nerves that follow cannot be controlled.”

They’ve also shared a new video for the track, directed by Rhys Scarabosio, which you can watch here.

Fans of the band have been growing rapidly in numbers since the rollout of the new album began.

So big things are clearly certainly en route for Swapmeet.

This includes bringing their charming live show to stages this June, at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney and Against The Grain Festival in Brisbane.

Swapmeet’s debut album Mount Zero, is set to arrive on July 17 via Winspear.