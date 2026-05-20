Olivia Rodrigo announces new single ‘the cure’

‘The Cure’ is Olivia Rodrigo’s favourite song off her new album.

Out this Friday, ‘The Cure’ is also one of Rodrigo’s favourite songs she’s ever made.

It will be the second single off of her forthcoming album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

Unsurprisingly, we’re all wondering if the track will be a nod to the pop-stars favourite band of the same name.

We’ve seen her collaborate and perform with Robert Smith of The Cure, most memorably at Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set last year.

‘Drop Dead’, the chart-topping lead single from Rodrigo’s album also references the band.

“You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven’ And I know why he wrote them now that you’re standing right here” Rodrigo sings on the track.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Rodrigo shared that she’d shown Smith plenty of tracks from the upcoming album.

So whether the track is another reference to the iconic goth rock band or not, it’ll certainly be the cure to the eager anticipation of Rodrigo’s fanbase. ‘The Cure’ is out May 22, and You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is out June 12th.